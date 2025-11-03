Juvenile shot, killed in northwest Houston; 15-year-old in custody, officials say

The Brief The shooting was reported at an apartment complex on Bammel North Houston Road. A juvenile has died, and a 15-year-old has been detained. Anyone with information can call the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.



A juvenile has died and another is in custody following a shooting at a northwest Houston apartment complex, according to Harris County authorities.

Northwest Houston: Bammel North Houston shooting

What we know:

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting was reported on Bammel North Houston Road, near Highway 249.

Harris County Sergeant Jason Brown said the call came in at about 2:15 p.m.

First responders tried to perform CPR on the victim, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim hasn't been identified, but Sgt. Brown says he is believed to be 15–17 years old.

Witnesses allegedly identified a 15-year-old as the shooter. Sgt. Brown says the suspect was detained in an apartment at the scene.

Allegedly, the teen suspect lives "part-time" at the complex.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

What you can do:

Anyone who has more information on this incident can call one of the following agencies:

Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division: 713-274-9100

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)