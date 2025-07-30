Expand / Collapse search

Houston back-to-school giveaways, free events 2025: List

By
Published  July 30, 2025 2:43pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
Back-to-school wellness reminders & Backpack Boosters

The Brief

    • Houston-area students will start heading back to the classroom in August.
    • We have compiled a list of giveaways for students.

HOUSTON - Students will be returning to the classroom in just a few weeks. To help them get ready, several businesses and organizations are hosting free events and giveaways in the Houston area.

The Lighthouse Church presents LIGHTFEST 

Friday, August 8, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Main Event Humble, 20945 Spring Creek Crossing

The Lighthouse Church and Ministries presents LIGHTFEST, a free event for K-12 students. Students will receive:

  • A new backpack and school supplies
  • Unlimited game play, bowling, laser tag, virtual reality, gravity ropes, and billiards
  • Two slices of pizza and drink
  • Haircuts from Dream Chasers Barber & Beauty Studio

Social Junkie Sports Bar + Kitchen

Saturday, August 9, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

2412 Washington Ave.

Social Junkie is hosting a Back-to-School Bash with:

  • Free haircuts for kids from a mobile barber
  • Free hot dogs and hamburgers for the first 100 children
  • School supply giveaways all day (first come, first served)

The Savoy

Saturday, August 9, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

4402 Emancipation Ave.

The Savoy is hosting a back to school party with free:

  • pony rides, petting zoo, face painting, bounce house, water slide, rock climbing, game truck, snow cone truck, live performers and music
  • hot dogs, corn dogs, sliders, fries, grilled cheese, fruit cups, water and juice boxes

Doves Restaurant

Saturday, August 9, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

3101 Main Street

Doves Restaurant is hosting a Carnival-Themed Celebration with:

  • Free face painting and table games for the kids
  • Kid-friendly menu full of tasty bites crafted just for the occasion
  • $7 apple martinis for teachers

Backpack the Block

Sunday, August 10, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

1524 11th Street, Huntsville, Texas 77340

Lee Baron presents the Backpack the Block back-to-school carnival with:

  • Free snow cones
  • Free face painting
  • Free carnival rides
  • Free photobooth
  • Free Chick-fil-A meals
  • 250 free Adidas backpacks filled with school supplies while supplies last

The Source: The information in this article comes from the various organizations and businesses hosting the giveaways.

