Houston back-to-school giveaways, free events 2025: List
HOUSTON - Students will be returning to the classroom in just a few weeks. To help them get ready, several businesses and organizations are hosting free events and giveaways in the Houston area.
The Lighthouse Church presents LIGHTFEST
Friday, August 8, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Main Event Humble, 20945 Spring Creek Crossing
The Lighthouse Church and Ministries presents LIGHTFEST, a free event for K-12 students. Students will receive:
- A new backpack and school supplies
- Unlimited game play, bowling, laser tag, virtual reality, gravity ropes, and billiards
- Two slices of pizza and drink
- Haircuts from Dream Chasers Barber & Beauty Studio
Social Junkie Sports Bar + Kitchen
Saturday, August 9, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.
2412 Washington Ave.
Social Junkie is hosting a Back-to-School Bash with:
- Free haircuts for kids from a mobile barber
- Free hot dogs and hamburgers for the first 100 children
- School supply giveaways all day (first come, first served)
The Savoy
Saturday, August 9, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
4402 Emancipation Ave.
The Savoy is hosting a back to school party with free:
- pony rides, petting zoo, face painting, bounce house, water slide, rock climbing, game truck, snow cone truck, live performers and music
- hot dogs, corn dogs, sliders, fries, grilled cheese, fruit cups, water and juice boxes
Doves Restaurant
Saturday, August 9, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.
3101 Main Street
Doves Restaurant is hosting a Carnival-Themed Celebration with:
- Free face painting and table games for the kids
- Kid-friendly menu full of tasty bites crafted just for the occasion
- $7 apple martinis for teachers
Backpack the Block
Sunday, August 10, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
1524 11th Street, Huntsville, Texas 77340
Lee Baron presents the Backpack the Block back-to-school carnival with:
- Free snow cones
- Free face painting
- Free carnival rides
- Free photobooth
- Free Chick-fil-A meals
- 250 free Adidas backpacks filled with school supplies while supplies last
