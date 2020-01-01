Houston babies born just minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day

These babies sure know how to make an entrance.

Houston’s newest bundles of joy entered the world just minutes after the start of the new year—and the new decade.

The Woman’s Hospital of Texas welcomed their first baby just two minutes after midnight. The baby boy was born at 12:02 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

A healthy baby boy was born at 12:02 January 1, 2020, at The Woman's Hospital of Texas. (The Woman's Hospital of Texas)

To celebrate the new year, all of the babies at the Woman’s Hospital of Texas will receive 2020 onesies today.

Just five minutes later, at 12:07 a.m., a baby girl was born at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital. Jasmine Sophia Sixtos was born weighing seven pounds and seven ounces just seven minutes into 2020.

A baby girl was born at 12:07 a.m. January 1, 2020, at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital. (Memorial Hermann)

READ: Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., wife welcome baby girl