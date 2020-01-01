Expand / Collapse search

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., wife welcome baby girl

Houston
HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 03: Lance McCullers, Jr and Kara McCullers attend the Kate Upton and Justin Verlander reception for Grand Slam Adoption Event and Wins For Warriors Foundation to raise funds for adoptable dogs to become service animals for mil ( Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for Wins for Warriors Foundation )

HOUSTON - Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and his wife Kara welcomed a baby girl into the world for the new year.

McCullers shared a photo on Instagram late New Year’s Eve night showing his daughter holding on to his index finger.

The baby girl is named Ava Rae McCullers.

McCullers captioned the photo, “And just like that you had my heart forever. Ava Rae McCullers 💕 #happynewyear #2020 ❄️”

This is the couple’s first child.