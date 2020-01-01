Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., wife welcome baby girl

article

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and his wife Kara welcomed a baby girl into the world for the new year.

McCullers shared a photo on Instagram late New Year’s Eve night showing his daughter holding on to his index finger.

The baby girl is named Ava Rae McCullers.

McCullers captioned the photo, “And just like that you had my heart forever. Ava Rae McCullers 💕 #happynewyear #2020 ❄️”

This is the couple’s first child.