Northwest Harris County: Man found shot in vehicle, dies in hospital, sheriff says

The Brief Deputies were called to Azalea Trace Drive for a one-car crash. A man was found in the vehicle with gunshot wounds. It's believed the victim was shot while meeting another person in the area.



A man is dead after he was reportedly found shot in a vehicle in northwest Harris County.

Harris County: Shooting

What we know:

Deputies responded to a service call at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 5100 block of Azalea Trace Drive, near Bammell North Houston and Richey Roads.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies found a one-vehicle crash with a man slumped in the driver's seat.

Sergeant Sidney Miller says the victim was found in the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

It's believed the victim was meeting another person in the area, then an argument escalated during the meeting.

Investigators will be speaking to residents in the area and looking for possible surveillance footage.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified at this time. Officials at the scene say the man was 22 years old.

No suspect description is available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case can call one of the following agencies:

HCSO Homicide Division: 713-274-9100

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)