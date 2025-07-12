Expand / Collapse search

Northwest Harris County: Man found shot in vehicle, dies in hospital, sheriff says

By
Updated  July 12, 2025 6:53pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
Northwest Harris County: Man found fatally shot in vehicle

Deputies allegedly found a driver with a gunshot wound following a crash on Azalea Trace Drive.

The Brief

    • Deputies were called to Azalea Trace Drive for a one-car crash.
    • A man was found in the vehicle with gunshot wounds.
    • It's believed the victim was shot while meeting another person in the area.

HOUSTON - A man is dead after he was reportedly found shot in a vehicle in northwest Harris County.

Harris County: Shooting

Houston Azalea Trace Drive shooting: FULL official report

A man has died after he was found shot in a vehicle Saturday in northwest Harris County. Sgt. Sidney Miller provided early information at the scene.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a service call at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 5100 block of Azalea Trace Drive, near Bammell North Houston and Richey Roads.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies found a one-vehicle crash with a man slumped in the driver's seat. 

Sergeant Sidney Miller says the victim was found in the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

It's believed the victim was meeting another person in the area, then an argument escalated during the meeting.

Investigators will be speaking to residents in the area and looking for possible surveillance footage.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified at this time. Officials at the scene say the man was 22 years old.

No suspect description is available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case can call one of the following agencies:

  • HCSO Homicide Division: 713-274-9100
  • Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)

The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

Crime and Public SafetyHoustonHarris County