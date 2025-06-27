Houston attorney Tony Buzbee files three new civil lawsuits against Sean "Diddy" Combs

article

Attorney Tony Buzbee filed three new civil lawsuits against Sean "Diddy" Combs on Wednesday.

The Buzbee Law Firm filed three civil cases against Sean "Diddy" Combs in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The first lawsuit was filed on behalf of a 25-year-old New York professional who works in creative media. It alleges that in 2017, Justin Combs, Diddy's son, lured her to Los Angeles under false promises of helping her make industry connections. While there, she claims she was trapped, drugged, held powerless, and raped. According to the lawsuit, she couldn't escape and was allegedly raped repeatedly by Combs and his crew.

The two other lawsuits were filed on behalf of two male victims, both of whom were invited to parties hosted by Combs himself. Both victims were allegedly drugged and assaulted while there.

One victim claims he was assaulted by Combs himself. The other victim claims he was assaulted as Combs watched, encouraged, and directed the activities.

What they're saying:

In a statement posted to Instagram, Buzbee said in part:

"We look forward to pursuing these cases and stand proud to represent the alleged victims in these matters.

We have received multiple press calls about the criminal case. We have generally explained that the case being made by the prosecution is different from the civil claims we have alleged, although the facts are strikingly similar. We continue to watch the criminal process unfold. As we have watched, we have learned a great deal that confirms what we believe to be a pattern of behavior and, given the testimony and other evidence we have seen, remain extremely confident in our efforts in the civil courts."

Charges against Sean "Diddy" Combs

The backstory:

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing federal charges of racketeering and sex trafficking for alleged crimes that took place over the course of two decades. The 55-year-old has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Federal prosecutors in New York charged Combs with racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Prosecutors allege the crimes happened between 2004 and 2024. The indictment claims Combs planned, staged, and videotaped sex acts called "freak offs."

Days before closing arguments were set to begin, prosecutors indicated they are not pursuing several allegations against Combs that pertain to racketeering. The government indicated in a letter to the judge filed Tuesday, and obtained by Fox News Digital, that the theories of attempted kidnapping, attempted arson and aiding and abetting sex trafficking will not be pursued.

The prosecution's move comes as the government works to simplify the charges against Diddy for the jury, former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani explained to Fox News Digital.

"There are no charges being dropped," the West Coast Trial Lawyers co-founder said. "The prosecution’s legal theories are essentially the same. The government is no longer pursuing the attempted kidnapping and attempted arson as predicate acts for racketeering. But they can still argue that the completed kidnapping of [Cassie] Ventura and [Capricorn] Clark and completed arson of Kid Cudi’s vehicle are RICO acts. The same applies to the sex trafficking counts. The government is arguing that Combs sex trafficked the victims, not that he aided and abetted others to do so. They’re simplifying the charges for the jury. This doesn’t really change anything."

Combs is still facing multiple civil lawsuits from victims who claim they were sexually assaulted, abused, and more.