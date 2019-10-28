Houston Astros superfan celebrates last round of chemotherapy at the World Series

A Houston Astros superfan is attending the World Series to celebrate a personal milestone.

Kayla Collazo was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in May. She traveled from Pasadena, Texas, to Washington, D.C., to celebrate her last round of chemotherapy with her favorite baseball team.

She and her husband celebrated their 14th anniversary on Tuesday. They got married during Game 1 of the 2005 World Series— when the Astros faced the Chicago White Sox.

“Me and my husband are huge Astros fans from since we were little. This is where we were supposed to be,” she says. “I can’t even put it into words what this moment, what this game, meant to us.”

During Saturday’s game, Kayla and her husband watched Alex Bregman’s grand slam hit in the seventh inning that landed right in front of them.