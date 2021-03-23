Houston Astros single-game tickets for April dates go on sale Wednesday morning

article

Hey Astros fans, single-game tickets are going on sale on Wednesday morning for all April game dates.

According to the Astros, the tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. online at Astros.com/tickets or by phone, toll free at 1-877-9ASTROS.

Tickets will be available in all sections, including some sections with physically distanced seating pods. Season tickets, group tickets, mini plans and suite rentals, which provide fans with the best value for the biggest games, are also available.

The Astros will re-open Minute Maid Park to the general public on April 8, for the Astros Home Opener vs. the Oakland Athletics, with a first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. CT. The Home Opener is the first game of a three-game series between the division rival Astros and A’s (April 8-10). Houston will also host the Tigers for three (April 12-14), Angels for four (April 22-25) and the Mariners for four (April 26-29) in the month.

There will be general COVID-19 guidelines for Astros home games including:

- BAG POLICY: Bags will not be allowed in the venue. Exceptions are manufacturer designed diaper bags, when accompanied by an infant or small child, medical bags, and gallon bags used for bringing food or water into the building. This policy applies to all guests and will allow for reduced touching of bag items in the entry process. Guests that bring a diaper or medical bag will be required to utilize one of the bag check lanes and may encounter delayed entry.

- MASK POLICY: Masks are required at all times within Minute Maid Park unless actively eating or drinking. Eating and drinking is only permitted at your ticketed seat (not the general concourse).

· ENTRANCES AND GATES: Fans may enter the ballpark through all standard entrances, which will open two hours prior to game time, regardless of day or time of game.

· WHAT TO EXPECT WHEN ENTERING: All fans will be subject to a verbal health screening upon arrival. Guests will be asked to physically distance while waiting in the gate queue line. The Astros will utilize screening equipment, such as walkthrough metal detectors and tables, at the entry gates in ways to better facilitate physical distancing while performing security screening.

· TICKETS: Mobile ticketing has been implemented for all games. The Minute Maid Park Box Office is going digital and will not be open for ticket sales. To purchase tickets on site, fans can text the word "Buy" to 26099. All digital tickets will be accessed through the MLB Ballpark app. The Astros will have Ticket Resolution windows open at each gate on game days.

· MOVING IN THE BUILDING: Physical distancing is required when moving throughout the ballpark. We encourage a 6’ distance between you and other parties. To ensure proper hygiene, hand sanitizer dispensers have been positioned at over 500 locations inside the stadium.

· RESTROOMS: All restrooms around the concourse will be open. Capacity signage will be posted outside of the restrooms.

· CASHLESS SALES: Concessions have gone cashless at all points of sale. To help customers who arrive with cash only, the Astros will have reverse ATMs in the stadium which will change cash into an Astros themed debit card.

The Houston Astros also released some answered to frequently asked questions:

*FAQ: What capacity will you have in 2021?*

To keep guests physically distanced while in the stadium, Astros games will not exceed 50% capacity during the month of April.

*FAQ: Are other Houston teams hosting fans?*

The Astros will be the final professional sports team in Houston to host fans. The Houston Rockets, Houston Texans and Houston Dynamo all have hosted fans in the last 12 months.

*FAQ: Will the roof be open more often for safety concerns?*

The Minute Maid Park roof will be open or closed based on weather concerns, like we’ve operated in the past. The stadium’s air conditioning system cools outside air, rather than recirculating air from inside the stadium. For this reason, the Astros can operate the roof as we would for a standard season.

*FAQ: Will seats next to the field be sold?*

Seats adjacent to the field will be sold, as they have for a standard season. Seats adjacent to the dugouts and bullpens will be separated from the field by plexiglass.

*FAQ: When is the last time the Astros hosted fans?*

The last Astros game at Minute Maid Park that was played in front of fans was Game 7 of the 2019 World Series with an announced attendance of 43,326. The Astros have hosted fans for two events in 2021, the Houston Winter Invitational and the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic.

*FAQ: Are these the guidelines for the entire 2021 season?*

We reserve the right to update the guidelines throughout the season based on recommendations from local and league health and safety officials.