Houston Astros player tests positive for COVID-19

A Houston Astros player has tested positive for COVID-19. The team says the player has been working out at the Astros complex in West Palm Beach, FL.

The Astros reports the player showed minor symptoms and is recuperating well.

“The safety of our staff and players remains our top priority,” Astros General Manager James Click said. “We were fortunate to be able to take swift action once we learned of the player testing positive and we are pleased that there were no other players that tested positive.”

The Astros says no player has tested positive for COVID-19 in Houston.

