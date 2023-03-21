Houston Astros fans and ice cream lovers are in for a sweet treat!

SUGGESTED: Houston Astros to host 'Gold Rush' event on Wednesday with exclusive gold merch

H-E-B announced its Creamy Creators Houston Astros Peanut Brittle Ice Cream arrived in Houston-area stores Monday!

According to a press release, the Triple Play flavor - Peanut Butter Ice Cream with Peanut Brittle Pieces and Caramel Swirl will only be available while supplies last so get your hands on some while you can!

(Photo courtesy of H-E-B)

Feel free to get more than one, on that note, as 5% of each ice cream purchase price will be donated to the Astros Foundation.

Additionally, the carton’s label, according to H-E-B, is a tribute to the home field advantage with an original illustration commissioned by the store featuring Orbit, views of Minute Maid Park with an open roof from behind the home plate, and the outfield.

GET ASTROS TICKETS: Houston Astros single-game tickets for 1st half of 2023 season go on sale

It also features fans of all ages enjoying the bases loaded for a win, and H-town’s beloved "home run" train ready to signal another run.

"We are excited to work with our longstanding partner H-E-B to bring this sweet treat to Houstonians," Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Matt Brand said in a pres release. "Both H-E-B and the Astros are iconic brands in Houston and to be able to also use this project to give back to our Houston community through donation to the Astros Foundation, something we both are so passionate about, makes it even more exciting."