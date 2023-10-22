Houston Astros Bryan Abreu appealing his 2-game suspension
HOUSTON - Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu is appealing his two-game suspension ahead of Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.
According to Major League Baseball, Abreu officially appealed his suspension Sunday afternoon and is eligible to pitch in Game 6 of the ALCS against the Texas Rangers. He will have a hearing in the next 48 hours, the league says.
It was announced Abreu was suspended on Saturday after he hit Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia with a pitch in the 8th inning during Game 5 on Friday. The hit caused both teams to clear the benches after Garcia confronted Astros catcher Martin Maldonado.