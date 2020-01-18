Houston Astros announce 6 members inducted into Astros Hall of Fame Class of 2020

article

The Houston Astros announced the six members of the Astros Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Saturday: Lance Berkman, César Cedeño, Roy Hofheinz, Roy Oswalt, Billy Wagner and Bob Watson.

The announcement was made at a press conference at 2020 Astros Fanfest on the field at Minute Maid Park.

The six members of the class of 2020 will be inducted into the Astros Hall of Fame presented by Houston Methodist in a ceremony on August 8, prior to Houston's 6:10 p.m. game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Each inductee will receive an Astros Hall of Fame sports coat and custom Hall of Fame plaque.

The class of 2020 will join the 16 members of the inaugural Astros Hall of Fame class of 2019, which featured the nine Astros with retired numbers as well as the members of the Astros Walk of Fame on Texas Ave.: Bob Aspromonte, Jeff Bagwell, Craig Biggio, Jose Cruz, Larry Dierker, Gene Elston, Milo Hamilton, Joe Morgan, Joe Niekro, Shane Reynolds, J.R. Richard, Nolan Ryan, Mike Scott, Jim Umbricht, Don Wilson and Jimmy Wynn.

The 2020 class marks the first class that was voted on by the Astros Hall of Fame Committee, which is comprised of 11 individuals: Astros Manager of Authentication and Team Historian Mike Acosta, Astros Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, legendary Astros broadcaster Bill Brown, Astros Hall of Famer Larry Dierker, President of the Houston/Larry Dierker Chapter of SABR Bob Dorrill, Executive Advisor Reid Ryan, VP of Communications Gene Dias, MLB.com National Correspondent Alyson Footer, VP of Foundation Development Marian Harper, MLB.com Astros Beat Writer Brian McTaggart and baseball and Houston historian Mike Vance.