One Houston area woman was allowed a visit from her adorable and furry friends while in the hospital.

Danny Nudels Shiflet shared a video on his Facebook of his mother surrounded by her five goats while she receives care in the Intensive Care Unit at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Downtown Houston.

The family was able to make arrangements for Shiflet's mother to be brought down to the Valet Parking, so she could see them on Friday.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

According to Shiflet, one of the social workers said there was a glow on her face when she learned she'd soon be able to see her goats.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Photo courtesy of Danny Nudels Shiflet)

In the video, you see Shiflet's mother feeding the animals while surrounded by her care team.

The team even mentioned the visit wasn't only beneficial to his mom but the staff too, Shiflet stated on Facebook.