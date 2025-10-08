Houston-area residents wanted out of Bryan for vehicle burglaries, thefts

The Brief Dejuan Allen and Myron Tolliver are both wanted out of Byron, Texas by the Byron Police Department. Allen has two active warrants for theft between $2,500 - $30,000 and engaging in organized criminal activity. Tolliver has an active warrant out for engaging in organized criminal activity. According to police, both men are from the Houston-area.



Bryan law enforcement officers are searching for two wanted suspects allegedly connected to the burglary of vehicles and tool thefts.

Burglary, theft suspects residing in Houston

What we know:

Dejuan Allen and Myron Tolliver are both from the Houston-area and have active warrants out of Byron Police Department. The suspects allegedly target work-style vehicles.

Allen has two active warrants for theft between $2,500 - $30,000 and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Tolliver has an active warrant out for engaging in organized criminal activity.

Bryan police say the suspects were identified with the help of BPD Patrol Officers, BPD CSI Unit, and BPD Criminal Investigations Division.

What we don't know:

It is not detailed what the suspects stole.