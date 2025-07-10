Houston-area Texas DMV employee, another charged in alleged car title laundering scheme

The Brief Texas DMV employee Carlisha Haywood was charged with bribery and two counts of tampering with a government record. Her alleged co-conspirator, Xavier Goodwin Washington, was charged with two counts of tampering with a government record. They are accused of a car title laundering scheme.



A Houston-area Texas DMV employee and her alleged co-conspirator have been accused in a car title laundering scheme, officials announced Thursday.

DMV employee, another charged

According to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, local Texas DMV employee Carlisha Haywood was charged Wednesday with bribery and two counts of tampering with a government record.

Xavier Goodwin Washington, her alleged co-conspirator, was charged with two counts of tampering with a government record, officials say.

By the numbers:

The charges are second-degree felonies, which are punishable by up to 2 to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

What's next:

They are both due in court on Friday morning.

How the scheme allegedly worked

The backstory:

Haywood and Washington were charged as part of an ongoing joint investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Harris County District Attorney’s Public Integrity Unit.

The allegations:

According to the district attorney’s office, authorities discovered an auto theft operation in which people would steal vehicles and then sell them to a good-faith purchaser.

Before selling the vehicles, the conspirators would allegedly switch the stolen vehicle’s VIN with a "clean" VIN from another vehicle of the same make and model.

Washington would allegedly bribe Haywood and exploit her ability to access and print official records as a DMV employee to get certified copies of car titles in order to commit the fraudulent sale, the district attorney’s office says.

What they're saying:

"The people of Harris County deserve to trust that their public institutions serve them—and not criminal organizations that prey on innocent people," said Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare. "Too many Houstonians have been victimized by car theft and fraud. I’m deeply grateful to the law enforcement officers who led this investigation and operation. They have our full support as we continue to root out public corruption with integrity, determination and urgency."