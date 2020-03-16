Houston-area shopping malls modify hours amid COVID-19 outbreak
HOUSTON - With more than two dozen COVID-19 cases reported across the greater Houston area, local businesses are taking steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Stores like H-E-B, Kroger, Fiesta and Randalls shifted to a modified schedule to handle the volume of customers shopping for supplies during the outbreak.
Across the Houston area, some malls have also announced updated operating hours.
March 16 - March 21: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
March 22: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
