Houston-area shopping malls modify hours amid COVID-19 outbreak

With more than two dozen COVID-19 cases reported across the greater Houston area, local businesses are taking steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Stores like H-E-B, Kroger, Fiesta and Randalls shifted to a modified schedule to handle the volume of customers shopping for supplies during the outbreak.

Across the Houston area, some malls have also announced updated operating hours.

Baybrook Mall

March 16 - March 21: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

March 22: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Deerbrook Mall

March 16 - March 21: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

March 22: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

First Colony Mall

March 16 - March 21: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

March 22: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Willowbrook Mall

March 16 - March 21: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

March 22: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Woodlands Mall

March 16 - March 21: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

March 22: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

