Houston-area school closures, delays and cancellations due to severe weather

Houston-area school districts and universities are adjusting their plans due to the severe weather coming through southeast Texas. Some campuses are canceling after-school activities or delaying their start time on Tuesday.

Monday, March 21 after-school cancellations

Spring ISD

Spring ISD will be canceling all after-school outdoor sports, practices and activities for Monday, March 21.

Texas A&M University Bryan-College Station

Texas A&M University's Bryan-College Station campus is cancelling classes after 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 21 due to the severe weather threat. Bus operations will continue for 1 hour past the closure. Please exercise caution when traveling this evening and continue to monitor local weather. Dining services will maintain regular hours. Visit emergency.tamu.edu for additional information.

Tuesday, March 22 school delays and cancellations

Coldspring-Oakhurst ISD

There will be a 2-hour delayed start tomorrow, March 22 at Coldspring-Oakhurst ISD. Bus routes and all school schedules will run two hours later than usual. Classes will start at 9:45 a.m. but will end at the usual time.

Conroe ISD

Conroe ISD will be operating with a two-hour delay on Tuesday, March 22. All school start times, bus route times, and employee reporting times are delayed by two hours. The school day will NOT be extended because of this delay.

Goodrich ISD

Goodrich ISD will have a 2-hour delayed start on Tuesday, March 22.

Livingston ISD

Livingston ISD will delay the start of school on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, by two (2) hours.

Montgomery ISD

All Montgomery ISD schools will operate on a two-hour delayed start on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Bus routes will operate on a two-hour delay from their regularly scheduled pick up time. The school day will end at the regularly scheduled time.

Shepherd ISD

Shepherd ISD will have a 2-hour delay tomorrow, Tuesday, March 22 due to the potential of severe weather and flooding.

