Houston-area retired teachers push for better pension pay, call on lawmakers to make change

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

Retired educators pushing for higher retirement pay

FOX 26 Reporter Sherman Desselle spoke with a retired educator who wants to see a change.

HOUSTON - Retired teachers in Houston are pushing for better retirement pay.

Measures in this year's legislative session would help make that happen, but many retirees say it is not enough.

Texas AFT tells FOX 26, educators who have retired since September 2004 have never received a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to their pensions - leaving many of them to live check-to-check as they did while teaching.

"When I took mine (retirement), it was $1,000, but by the time they take out the taxes and everything, that's $750," says retired educator Phyllis Ruffin. "Who can live off of $750? I would take out payday loans. Once you start that, it's like a continuous cycle."

Retired educators joined lawmakers Monday in a press conference calling for higher adjustments. Senate Bill 10 would give a 2% COLA increase to educators who retired from 2013 through 2021. Those who retired before 2013 would get a 4% bump. It passed through the Senate and will head for debate in the House within the coming days. 

Inflation has risen by more than 29% since they left the classroom, according to Texas AFT.

"At least 8% would be what I would consider," says retired teacher Rita Runnels. "I do understand that they have a lot to think about, a lot to play with and a lot to try to do with the money, but that's the key. They have the money, and it's what you need to prioritize."  

In a recent Facebook post, Senator Joan Huffman celebrated unanimous approval from all 31 Senators on the State's Budget, which included SB10. The bill would also come with a $7,500 supplemental payment to retired educators age 75 or older. 