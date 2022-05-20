Houston-area resident says 3 packages were 'delivered' but remain unaccounted for

A Houston-area resident claims three of her packages made it to the post office, but strangely enough, were never delivered to her.

Jana Wesson, who lives in the Heights, likes collecting things and says she orders a lot through eBay like Lego figurines.

"I got my mail all the time - I didn't worry about anything; boxes came, packages came," she said.

However, on April 29th, Wesson says she got an alert that a package had been delivered.

"And the tracking said 11:59 out for delivery picked up at the post office at 12:16," Wesson said. "Well, I know I didn't go to the post office and if the postal carrier had the package at 11:59 how could I have picked it up at 12:16?"

Wesson says she still doesn't have that package.

Then on Tuesday, she says the same thing happened again with another package.

"Pulled up the tracking - they did it again," she said. "Sent ‘out for delivery’ said I picked it up both of those were scanned for 6:21 p.m.; well, the post office on West 19th closes at 5 p.m."

Wesson says it happened again on Thursday. The tracker shows she picked the package up, which she says didn't happen.

"I said ‘I want to talk to the most senior person here,’ and they wouldn't let me," said Wesson.

A postal worker told us that other customers in The Heights have had checks stolen and the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) arrested an employee at the TW House Post Office on West 19th for stealing stimulus checks.

A spokesperson for the US Postal Service Office of Inspector General shared the following statement with FOX 26:

"Due to the ongoing status of the investigation and Privacy Act considerations, no additional information is available at this time."

"To have someone at the post office commuting federal offenses not good," Wesson said. "This has got to stop this is America we have a right to expect our mail to be delivered."

A few hours after we asked a spokesperson with the US Postal Service about the missing packages one of them showed up at the TW House Post Office on West 19th.

Two of Wesson's packages still remain unaccounted for.

In response, the U.S. Postal Service apologized for the missing packages and said postal officials are continuously working to improve service at the TW House post office. Local management will also be in contact with the customer.