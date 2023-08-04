Authorities continue to investigate a Houston area nursing home after a grandmother ended up in the hospital with bruises.

The nursing home insists there was no wrongdoing, but the 87-year-old’s granddaughter isn’t so sure. The grandmother was in the hospital with a concussion, bruises, and an infection.

"The bruising wraps around both arms," said Tiffany Chioles, the 87-year-old’s granddaughter on Wednesday. "Then, she has it on her bottom. If you fall forward, you’re not going to bruise your butt. Somebody did this to her."

A spokesperson from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirms their deputies are investigating the claims. In addition, Texas Health and Human Services has an "ongoing" investigation into the facility.

A spokesperson from Cypress Creek Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center provided a written statement about the accusations.

"The allegations made by Ms. Tiffany Franklin were reported to the Texas Health and Human Services who after completing their first investigation determined there was no substance to Ms. Franklin’s allegations of abuse or neglect," said Sherion Schroeder, an administrator from the nursing home. "Because of the inaccurate reporting, Texas Health and Human Services has since returned to our facility, and we are cooperating fully with their new investigation. Unfortunately, we are prevented from sharing information or rebutting the false allegations made by Ms. Franklin due to privacy and confidentiality laws. Cypress Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center is committed to the care and safety of its residents, it is our top priority to ensure each resident’s safety."

Incidents and/or accidents that occur inside nursing homes can be scary. According to Dr. Jason Burnett, a gerontologist and an elder abuse expert with UTHealth Houston, the number one thing people can do is visit their loved ones at nursing homes and pay attention.

"Prior to taking them to a nursing home, do some investigations into the nursing home," said Dr. Burnett. "No matter where you put them, you need to stay connected with them. Keep eyes on them. Go visit them. Watch their care."

If you have a complaint or incident to report from a nursing home or assisted living facility, call Texas Health and Human Services at 800-458-9858. Agents answer calls Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. If you call outside those hours, leave a message; an employee will call you back by the next workday.

"I’m not saying they’re all great, I’m not saying they’re all bad," said Dr. Burnett. "It’s just a tough environment. We’ve got a duty as a society to make sure they’re taken care of in that nursing home."