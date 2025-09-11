Houston-area mother charged with daughter's murder found not guilty by reason of insanity

The Brief Melissa Towne was found not guilty by reason of insanity in her daughter's death. She had been facing a capital murder charge. Authorities say she admitted to killing her 5-year-old daughter at a Tomball-area park in 2022.



The mother who reportedly admitted to killing her 5-year-old daughter at a Tomball-area park in 2022 was found not guilty by reason of insanity, court documents show.

Melissa Towne, 40, had been charged with capital murder.

What's next:

Per the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure, when someone is acquitted by reason of insanity with a finding of dangerous conduct, that person will be sent to a mental health facility to be evaluated for their current mental state and treatment. A court hearing has to be held within 30 days to determine what should happen next.

5-year-old girl killed at park

NOTE: Contains disturbing details.

The backstory:

Towne was arrested following her daughter’s death in 2022. The horrific incident occurred at Spring Creek Park.

Towne reportedly admitted to authorities that she sliced her daughter's throat with a knife, put a trash bag over her head, then strangled and suffocated her for nearly 45 minutes.

Authorities say she then put her 5-year-old in a mesh laundry bag and took her to the hospital.

Neighbors at the time told FOX 26 that she was known to have some mental health issues. CPS also confirmed that the woman had a history with the agency but couldn’t give details.