Houston-area firefighters save Christmas after family's house caught fire

You know about the Grinch who stole Christmas, but have you heard about the Houston area firefighters who saved Christmas?

What started as a dreadful story with a family returning home to find their house on fire now has a happy ending, after all, thanks to some big hearted firefighters. Video shows the firefighters with their lights and sirens blaring Wednesday morning, which is usually a sign of something bad happening but not this time.

The East Montgomery County firefighters get out of their vehicles, returning to a house for the second day in a row. This time it's with their arms full of gifts.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

“Alicia,” one firefighter calls out as he waves a wrapped gift for the girl.

“We made it a point to pair up with the Splendora Police Department and get some gifts to the kids. There were three kids affected by this fire,” explains East Montgomery County Fire Department Capt. Eran Denzler.

Advertisement

“We're right in the middle of our Blue Santa drive, which is doing extremely well. We're very blessed to be able to service a lot of needy families,” adds Splendora Police Chief Henry Wallace Wieghat.

You see, just the day before on Tuesday, the family's house caught fire thanks to a heat lamp left on for their puppy. Firefighters found a bike burning in the home and other presents but they were able to save some gifts from the flames.

“We tried to save as much as we could,” said Denzler.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

A day later and when you see the house, it's clear the firefighters not only saved the family's home, but also they saved the family's Christmas.

“We were able to provide a whole bunch of presents to these kids. That way they can have a good Christmas morning,” Denzler said smiling.

“This is just a blessing from the good Lord that we were able to help them,” adds Wieghat.

