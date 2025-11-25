WATCH: Houston tornado forces firefighters to hunker in resident's garage

The Brief Cy-Fair Fire Department firefighters had to take shelter in a resident's garage due to high winds from Monday's storms. Video from the Engine 11 crew showed the moment winds picked up speed and began moving tree branches and debris. The fire department thanked the community for the support.



Cy-Fair Fire Department firefighters had to take cover in a resident's garage after wind speed began to increase while they were out in the community during Monday's storms.

Houston-area firefighters take shelter from tornado winds

The backstory:

Video shared by the department caught the incident on camera as the Engine 11 crew were outside a home in the Houston neighborhood.

In the video, you can see the firefighters huddled near the entrance of the garage. Around the one-minute mark, viewers can see the moment the wind picks up speed and begins to move tree branches, other debris, and rain.

The firefighters took shelter inside the resident's garage until the wind began to slow. "We’re grateful for the community’s support. Everyone is safe and back in service," the fire department wrote on Facebook.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), there was a confirmed tornado located near Willowbrook near Jersey Village at 1:38 p.m. on Monday. It was reported to be moving northeast at 25 mph.

The NWS also reported a funnel cloud around 1:30 p.m. along U.S. Highway 290 southwest of Cypress. About 10 minutes later, a trained spotter reported a tornado near Champion Forest.