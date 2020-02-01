Houston area families search months, years for missing loved ones

Next month will mark five years since Mark and Dina Street last saw their daughter, Danielle Sleeper.

The, then, 33-year-old mother of three boys was last seen leaving a party with her husband in Magnolia.

“We miss her terribly. Her children miss her terribly,” Mrs. Street told FOX 26.

The Streets were one of the dozens of families observing National Missing Persons Day at the Texas Center for the Missing in Houston on Saturday.

The Texas Center for the Missing says 10,000 children and about 3,500 adults are reported missing every year in the Greater Houston area.

Beth Alberts, Executive Director, says a lot of the families searching for months or even years feel isolated.

“The importance of them hearing each other’s stories and sharing each other’s struggles is probably the most important part of this event,” added Alberts.

Other families there included Maria Jimenez Rodriguez's family.

The single mom was last seen June of 2018. Eric Arceneaux is charged in her murder. He’s still at large.

Families like Maria and Danielle’s have exhausted all avenues to find answers.

The Streets say they’ve done everything including distributing fliers, using search teams, cadaver dogs, and divers.

Their biggest hope now is in creating awareness and hoping that someone will find it in their heart to come forward with information.

“Social media has the power to help bring these people home. Sometimes it pressures somebody,” Alberts pointed out.

“We know someone out there knows the truth to this and that’s what we want. We want them to come forth and tell us what they know,” pleaded Mrs. Street.

There is a $21,000 reward for information on Danielle’s disappearance.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Montgomery County at 1-800-392-STOP (7867)