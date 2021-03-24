Houston-area doctor dispelling rumors about COVID-19 vaccine and pregnancy issues

With Covid-19 eligibility opening to adults 16 years and older on Monday, FOX 26 is hearing concerns amongst young women about the vaccine and the possible risk of having pregnancy issues.

Dr. Linda Yancy, an infectious decease specialist with Memorial Hermann, spoke with FOX 26 Wednesday, dispelling the concerns after a viewer called in about this issue.

"This is a result of an absolutely groundless rumor that was flying around since the beginning of the year,’’ said Yancey.

Yancy has spent her days studying Covid-19 and the vaccines since this pandemic started and says the claims are false.

"This vaccine is absolutely safe for pregnant women and we know this for sure," said Yancey.

Yancey said several dozen women participated in the vaccine trials.

Many of whom were pregnant or shorty after got pregnant, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a tracking committee, who’s been following those births.

"They are not seeing a difference in miscarriage rates and they are not seeing difference in pregnancy complications," said Yancey.

She likens this infertility concern to when the HPV vaccine was first introduced.

"When the HPV vaccine came out, everyone said it was going to cause infertility. 20 years later, millions have had healthy happy babies," said Yancey.

