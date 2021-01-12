Houston-area construction site hit twice by thieves

One construction site hit twice by professional thieves. To add insult to injury, the crooks used a lift truck to steal from them.



"You can see an individual get on a lift, he will boom the forklift over our fence right in front of a camera, load it onto a flatbed wrecker, and then take the lift back and exit the scene," Gonzalez said.



The first crime happened in broad daylight late last month.

The brazen thieves returned again just last week.



"Obviously, they are taking from those that are working. This costs jobs,’ said Gonzalez.

Anyone with information on the lumber thieves should call the Harris County Sheriffs Department at 281-376-3472.