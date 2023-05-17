Who doesn't love a good brunch? And in Houston, you really can't go wrong with finding a good place to eat.

CHECK OUT MORE STORIES ABOUT RESTAURANTS

However, if you're craving a specific something for that special time of day, we've got you covered with a list of places that will fit any type of vibe you might be looking for:

Lyric Market

This downtown food hall is officially launching weekend brunch for the first time on Saturday, June 3, bringing some favorites and new vendors. Menu highlights include:

Rhapsody Bar$5 Mimosas (various flavors) and $6 Bloody Marys and Screwdrivers.

$5 Mimosas (various flavors) and $6 Bloody Marys and Screwdrivers.

Mexology:Huevos Rancheros for $15

Huevos Rancheros for $15

Press Waffle Co.: The Southern Belle, tangy lemon curd, fresh blueberries, and housemade whipped cream on top of a golden Liége waffle. $9.75 The American, a golden Liége waffle smothered with melty cheddar cheese, bacon crumble, maple syrup, and topped off with a fried or scrambled egg. $11.00

The Southern Belle, tangy lemon curd, fresh blueberries, and housemade whipped cream on top of a golden Liége waffle. $9.75

The American, a golden Liége waffle smothered with melty cheddar cheese, bacon crumble, maple syrup, and topped off with a fried or scrambled egg. $11.00

Kati Roll Wala: Chicken Tikka Salad and 4 pcs of Samosa bites - 14.99 Double Egg Chicken Tikka Roll and 4 pcs of Samosa Bites - $19.99 Double Egg Kati Roll and 4 pcs of Samosa Bites - $12.99

Chicken Tikka Salad and 4 pcs of Samosa bites - 14.99

Double Egg Chicken Tikka Roll and 4 pcs of Samosa Bites - $19.99

Double Egg Kati Roll and 4 pcs of Samosa Bites - $12.99

1929 Po-Boy Kitchen: Shrimp & Grits $17.99 Oyster Nachos $16.99

Shrimp & Grits $17.99

Oyster Nachos $16.99

With all six vendors serving brunch, Lyric Market is the go-to spot for the group that can’t decide what cuisine they’re craving. Indulge in elaborate waffle variations, which pair perfectly with Starbucks Coffee - now offered at Press Waffle Co., grab a healthy juice at Cafe JuJu, and enjoy the perks of the full bar at Rhapsody.

Lyric Market vendors serve brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and can be found at 411 Smith St, Houston, TX 77002. Parking is free for up to two hours.

Vibe: easy to please just about everyone!

SUGGESTED: Houston ranked in top 10 cities to eat healthily, more than 80 healthy restaurants

Picnick

The newly opened Montrose eatery, Picnik, is officially serving up their popular weekend brunch on Saturday & Sunday until 3pm. Indulge in the Picnik Benedict, made with a scratch biscuit, no sugar bacon, capers, organic cream cheese, Vital Farms eggs and scratch hollandaise; the Fried Chicken Breakfast, made with Red Bird chicken, a pancake, Vital Farms eggs and served with 100% maple; or the Steak & Eggs, made with grass-fed wagyu, crispy smashed potatoes, Vital Farms eggs and garlic butter.

Don’t forget Picnik has a brunch all-day option on the menu. Available during opening hours, the All-Day Brunch menu includes dishes like Collagen Overnight Oats, made with grass-fed collagen protein, 100% maple, oat milk, chia seed and house jam; Bison Breakfast Sandwich, FON bison, pork, organic raw cheddar, pickled pepper relish, umami mayo, arugula, and Vital Farm egg served on a scratch brioche bun; the Egg + Cheese Breakfast Taco, made with Vital Farms egg and cheese with the option to add sausage or bacon and to sub Siete cassava or Siete almond tortillas.

Picnik serves brunch on Saturdays & Sundays from 9 a.m. -3 p.m. at 888 Westheimer Rd Suite 126, Houston, TX 77006.

Vibe: Perfect for any friends with allergies that always get FOMO when you invite them.

Heartbeet

A plant-based concept, Heartbeet, offers its brunch menu all day every day. With options like the Tofu Migas, the Breakfast Burrito or Organic Peanut Butter & Raspberry French Toast, it’s the perfect way to start the day energized. Heartbeet also offers fresh pressed juices, spritzers and brunch sips, which includes alcoholic beverages like the Ultimate Bloody Mary and Mimosas offered in orange, strawberry, raspberry or grapefruit. Mimosas can be ordered by the carafe or by the flight.

Heartbeet is located at 14714 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77079.

Vibe: Healthy but Hearty

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

Hungry’s

Serving brunch at both locations on Saturday & Sunday from 10am-3pm, the Hungry’s Cafe brunch menu offers everything from a variety of egg specialties and unique starters to full entrees, salads, sandwiches, pizzas, burgers and more. Start light with Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast or dive into the sweet end with the decadent Croissant French Toast. Top it off with a Frozen Bellini, Grapefruit Spritz, Frosé and more from the brunch cocktail list.

Hungry’s Cafe also offers a kids brunch with four options for kids 10 and under.

Hungry’s has two locations:

14714 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77079

2356 Rice Boulevard, Houston, TX 77005

Vibe: Patio brunch destination

The Warwick

The upscale ambiance makes it the perfect spot to put on the new outfit you’ve been dying to wear and enjoy an afternoon with your friends. Enjoy decadent dishes like the Lobster Benedict, Tres Leches French Toast or Smoked Oxtail Hash alongside a Hangover Bloody Mary, Mimosa or Breakfast Old Fashioned. Those that do want to feast with their friends can opt for the Board Room Brunch Platter - a bountiful board of brunch favorites like the Butter Pecan Waffles, Candied Bacon, sausage, eggs cooked your way, green chili hash, fruit and pastries. And while you’re on the sharing train, be the hero and order the Martini Tree. A show in itself, the smoking Martini Tree comes in either 6 or 12 Casamigos Reposado Lemondrops in 6 different flavors.

Visit the Warwick for brunch on Saturdays & Sundays from 11am-4pm at 5888 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77057.

Vibe: Cocktails with Your Crew

Monkey’s Tail

When you brunch at Monkey’s Tail, you know the day is only just getting started. With a no-fuss atmosphere, guests can show up in casual clothes and bring the dog where they can enjoy anything from build-your-own breakfast tacos, a Quesabirria Hash, Migaquiles and more. Monkey’s Tail turns its nightlife favorites into brunch favorites with the Brunch Chango Burger - their famous Chango Burger with fried egg and sunny or scrambled eggs - and the Huevos Rancheros Pizza which can be ordered by the slice or by the XL 18" pie. Of course, Monkey’s Tail is known for its creative cocktail program, which is why guests can order a number of brunch cocktails including the Mimosa-rita, made with the bar’s signature Tommy’s Margarita, the Ultima Bloody Mary and a Carajillo Martini for those who need an extra pick-me-up.

Brunch is served on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at 5802 Fulton St, Houston, TX 77009.

Vibe: Friendly & Flavorful

Slowpokes

Whether guests are looking for a grab-and-go stop or a place to spend the afternoon, the goal of the brand is to capture the sense of community found in each neighborhood of Houston. Every time you visit a Slowpokes location, there’s a feeling of belonging - and the food & drink will have you coming back time and time again until it feels like home. Enjoy a Smoked Salmon Bagel, a Breakfast Biscuit with spicy jam or a Churro Donut and pair it with a mimosa carafe or a specialty coffee like the Feelin’ Lazy with lavender and honey or the Reeses with peanut butter and mocha. Enjoy all day, every day.

Slowpokes has several locations:

Garden Oaks/Oak Forest: 1203 W 34th Street, Suite D., Houston, TX 77018

Kirby Grove: 2925 Richmond Avenue #120, Houston, TX 77098

Spring Branch: 8147 B Long Point Road, Houston, TX 77055

West U: 6725 Stella Link, Houston, TX 77005

Vibe: Casual, but coffee first, please

Local Table

With a "liquid brunch" section, an expensive list of entrees and even a vegan brunch menu, Local Table is sure to fulfill your every brunch need. With locations in Cypress, Fulshear, Cinco Ranch and the Woodlands on the horizon, Local Table is a go-to for the suburbs, but don’t worry, this delicious spot isn’t exclusive to outside the beltway with a Garden Oaks/Oak Forest location. Enjoy a delicious Crab Cake Benedict or crispy Chicken & Waffles alongside an Espresso Martini, a Mimosa Flight or a Spicy Pineapple Margarita.

Cinco Ranch: 24033 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Katy, TX 77494

Cypress: Lakeland Village Center, 10535 Fry Road Ste 100, Cypress, TX 77433

Fulshear: 11525 S Fry Rd Ste 101, Fulshear, TX 77441

Garden Oaks/Oak Forest: 2003 West 34th St. Ste E, Houston, TX 77018

Vibe: Sweet & Savory in the Suburbs