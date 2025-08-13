West Houston: One of three suspects charged in deadly Alief-area shooting, police chase

The Brief Police say two people shot and killed a man on Tuesday afternoon, and a third person drove the getaway vehicle. All three were taken into custody following a chase with police. Colby Tyler is facing three charges, and police are looking for more information on the other two suspects.



One out of three suspects has been charged with a deadly robbery in Houston's Alief area, and police are looking for more information in this case.

Houston crime: Boone Road shooting update

What we know:

Police announced the arrest of 25-year-old Colby Tyler on Wednesday. He's been charged with capital murder, evading arrest, and tampering with evidence.

The charges are tied to a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon on Boone Road.

Police say two suspects robbed and shot a man, then fled in a vehicle that was driven by a third suspect.

The victim was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, but he was later pronounced deceased.

Officers found the suspect vehicle shortly after it fled the scene. They tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused.

The suspects led a police chase until they crashed near the 610 South Loop and Scott Street.

Police say Colby Tyler tried to flee on foot, but he was quickly detained. He was charged after Houston PD spoke to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

What we don't know:

The other two suspects have not been identified at this time, and it's not clear if they have also been charged.

The victim will not be named until his loved ones have been notified. Police say he was 65 years old.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information about the other suspects or this case as a whole can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)