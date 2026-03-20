Suspect in custody after South Houston standoff

The Brief A suspect reportedly barricaded himself on Alice Street in Houston's South Side. Officials say the scene started with a traffic stop. The suspect has since been hospitalized.



A suspect is in custody after a standoff Friday on Houston's South Side.

South Side Houston SWAT scene

What we know:

The standoff happened Friday afternoon on Alice Street, near Scott Street and Yellowstone Boulevard.

Harris County Precinct 7 authorities say the incident started with a traffic stop.

Patrol officers were handling traffic along Scott and La Salette Streets when the suspect reportedly drove past a stop sign. Officers turned on their sirens and lights and started driving behind the suspect, but he allegedly continued to drive slowly.

The suspect, who loved ones identified as Johnny Grover, continued to drive from Yellowstone Boulevard to his home on Alice, then ran inside his home.

During the standoff, officials learned that the suspect has two outstanding warrants: DWI and assault on an officer.

Officials say family members came to the scene and a loved one was able to talk the suspect into surrendering.

The suspect has since been taken into custody, and officials say he had two cuts on his body that were self-inflicted. He has been taken to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

The suspect will not be identified until direct family members have been notified.

Details regarding his warrants are not available at this time.

What you can do:

If you or anyone you know is suffering from a mental crisis, here are some resources you can use for support: