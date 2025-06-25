Man found shot in south Houston, dies at the scene, police say

The Brief A man was reportedly found shot on Aledo Street early Wednesday morning. Police say the victim was 38 years old. Anyone with information can call HPD Homicide Division (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Houston police are seeking information about a deadly shooting that was reported in south Houston early Wednesday morning.

Houston: Man found shot on Aledo Street

What we know:

Police say they got a report of a person down just before 6:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of Aledo Street, near Bellfort Avenue and Cullen Boulevard.

Officers responded to the scene and found a man unresponsive with at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

What we don't know:

The victim will be named publicly until his loved ones have been notified. Police say the victim was 38 years old.

There is no information on any possible suspects or motives.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)