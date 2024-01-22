Houston airports welcome record number of passengers in 2023

Houston Airports have announced they welcomed in a record number of passengers in 2023.

According to a release, a total of 60.1 million passengers were welcomed.

Officials said this new number surpassed a 59.7 million passenger record in 2019.

Here's a breakdown of 2023 passenger numbers:

- 46.1 million total passengers at Bush Intercontinental Airport

- 14 million total passengers at William P. Hobby Airport

- 47.6 million total domestic passengers at Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport

- 12.5 million total international passengers at Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport

​​​​​​"We are thrilled to celebrate the record-setting passenger total at Houston Airports in 2023 and we thank each and every passenger for choosing our airports as part of their flight plans," said Mario Diaz, Director of Aviation for Houston Airports. "Houston Airports is committed to connecting the people, businesses, cultures and economies of the world to Houston, while serving as a 5-Star air service gateway to the region. As we continue to grow and enhance our airport’s infrastructure, we are committed to ensuring our passengers have the best possible experience from curb to gate. This accomplishment is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our team and the strong support from the community."

In 2023, Houston Airports saw growth in the several international markets including:

- 2.5 million passengers connected to Mexico, up 27% from 2019.

- 74,483 passengers connected to Australia/New Zealand, up 24% from 2019.

- 232,811 passengers connected to the Middle East, up 7% from 2019.