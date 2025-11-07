The Brief Houston's Bush Airport and Hobby Airport are among the 40 where flights are being cut. Passengers might also experience flight delays or longer lines at TSA security lines. Here's how to check your flight status and TSA wait times.



As the longest government shutdown in U.S. history stretches on, travelers are seeing the impacts at airports in multiple ways.

Here’s how to check your flight status and TSA wait times at Houston airports.

Flights canceled at Bush, Hobby airports

What is happening?

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered flights to be reduced at 40 airports starting Friday.

The FAA said the reductions would start at 4% and ramp up to 10% by Nov. 14. They are to be in effect between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. and impact all commercial airlines.

Why is this happening?

The agency said the cutbacks are necessary to relieve pressure on air traffic controllers who have been working without pay for more than a month. Many are pulling six-day work weeks with mandatory overtime, and increasing numbers of them have begun calling out as the financial strain and exhaustion mount.

How to check for flight cancellations

Airlines said they would try to minimize impact on customers. Some planned to focus on slashing routes to and from small and medium-size cities.

Airlines directed passengers with plans into the weekend to check apps to learn their flight status.

Carriers are required to refund customers whose flights are canceled but not to cover secondary costs such as food and hotel accommodations unless a delay or cancellation results from a contributing factor that is within the control of the airlines, according to the Department of Transportation.

Potential longer wait times at TSA screening lanes

What is happening?

Travelers are being warned to arrive significantly earlier than usual at Houston airports amid longer wait times at TSA security checkpoints.

Why is this happening?

The high wait times are compounded by reduced checkpoint availability. Airport officials say the federal shutdown has impacted TSA staffing and operations nationwide.

Starting Nov. 1, Bush Airport began limiting security checkpoints to only Terminals A and E.

Hobby Airport also advised travelers that fewer screening lanes might be open.

How to check TSA wait times

Travelers can check wait times on the Houston Airport System website. However, the website warns that the times are estimates and actual security lines may be longer than shown.

Travelers are advised to arrive early.

Flight delays

What is happening?

Over the past few weeks, the FAA has reported staffing shortages causing flight delays at several major airports.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has been warning that travelers will start to see more flight disruptions the longer controllers go without a paycheck.

Why is this happening?

Staffing shortages can occur both in regional control centers that manage multiple airports and in individual airport towers, but they don’t always lead to flight disruptions.

Ground delays can be ordered at specific airports to reduce air traffic in order to allow a rate that can be safely managed.

How to check for flight delays

What you can do:

Travelers can check for flight delays online.

You can also visit the National Airspace System Status website to see where a ground stop program is in place or where one is possible.