FAA reports ground delays at Houston's Bush, Hobby airports Saturday due to staffing

The Brief Houston's Bush Airport and Hobby Airport were experiencing ground delays on Saturday due to staffing. Staffing shortages have been causing delays at airports across the country amid a weeks-long government shutdown. Houston airports are also advising travelers to allow extra time to get through TSA security checkpoints.



The Federal Aviation Administration reported ground delays at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport due to staffing issues on Saturday.

Timeline:

As of 3:45 p.m. Saturday, the FAA reported a ground delay at Hobby Airport averaging 65 minutes due to staffing. The FAA had also momentarily reported a ground delay at Bush Airport earlier in the afternoon.

According to the FAA, a ground stop was issued at Bush Airport from 4:06 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. due to a combination of staffing and thunderstorms.

Staffing shortages as government shutdown continues

Big picture view:

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has been warning that travelers will start to see more flight disruptions the longer controllers go without a paycheck.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday reported staffing shortages that were causing flight delays at a number of airports, including in Boston, Phoenix, San Francisco, Nashville, Houston, Dallas and the Washington, D.C. area. Airports serving the New York City area — John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport — were also experiencing delays averaging around two hours, according to the FAA.

Houston airports warn of reduced screening lanes

Bush Airport and William P. Hobby Airport are also advising travelers to arrive early to allow extra time for security screening.

Bush Airport says TSA checkpoints will be limited to Terminals A and E. Hobby Airport says there is a possibility of reduced screening lanes.

What you can do:

Travelers should arrive early to allow extra time to get through security. Travelers can also check for flight delays online.

Click here to see flight status at Hobby Airport.

Click here to see flight status at Bush Airport. to see flight status at Bush Airport.