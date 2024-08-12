Houston Airport System apologizing following Sunday traffic delays from parking garage

The Houston Airport System is apologizing for traffic delays on Sunday for people exiting the garages at Bush terminals C, D and E.

Photo from the scene on Sunday (Source: Houston Airport System)

Some passengers were unable to exit for up to two hours because of an auto-pedestrian accident.

Parking customers who were impacted by the traffic on Sunday night, and who did not have a reservation, may email a copy of their receipt to sgi.service@spplus.com to receive a promotional code toward their next stay of up to three days.