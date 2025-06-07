Houston after-hours club raid: At least 10 arrested, police say

The Brief Houston police raided an after-hours club on the north side early Saturday, arresting about 10 people. Inside, officers found cocaine, illegal alcohol sales, guns, and multiple fire safety violations. Those arrested include club management and armed individuals; identities and specific charges are not yet released.



Around 10 people were arrested when police busted an after-hours club on Houston's north side Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers came into the club in the 400 block of West Parker Road around 3 a.m.

Police found evidence of cocaine, alcohol sales, hookah sales and guns.

Approximately 65 to 70 people were inside the club at the time.

Police also noted that the club did not have sprinklers, fire exits or proper city permits.

Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz says club management, a security guard and young people with guns were among those who were arrested.

What we don't know:

The identities of those who have been arrested and their charges are not known at this time.

What they're saying:

"These after-hours clubs are completely lawless. There's nobody regulating what you're consuming," said Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz.

"Club owners and managers and drug traffickers need to know HPD is going to find you," said Houston mayor John Whitmire.