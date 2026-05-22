Abandoned RV torn down in Acres Homes days after FOX 26 report

The Brief Locals told FOX 26 on Wednesday about an abandoned RV that had been sitting on a median for weeks. Houston Police said the RV would be removed within two weeks. Residents thanked FOX 26 reporter Leslie DelasBour as the RV was torn down on Friday.



Residents in the Acres Homes watched in glory as crews tore down an abandoned RV that was left in the neighborhood for weeks.

Abandoned RV removed from Acres Homes

The backstory:

Locals told FOX 26 on Wednesday that the RV had been sitting in a median on Victory Drive for over two weeks despite numerous calls to different City of Houston departments.

Neighbors said the RV was becoming a safety hazard and an eyesore. They reported seeing unhoused people and children going through the RV, and they said it was blocking visibility for drivers.

Houston Police told FOX 26 that the RV was deemed unsafe and would be removed within two weeks.

ORIGINAL: Acres Homes residents demand answers after abandoned RV sits for weeks

‘Persistence makes a difference’

What's next:

Two days after the report, FOX 26 was alerted to city crews tearing down the RV on Friday.

Police told FOX 26 on Wednesday that the vehicle had to be partially demolished before it could be completely removed.

Locals Denise Criswell and Brenda Lastrap spoke to FOX 26 as the RV came down. Both women say they didn't expect an immediate response following Wednesday's report, but they're glad to see it and thanked FOX 26 and reporter Leslie DelasBour for raising awareness.

"Persistence makes a difference. The community came together, we had something to say about it, we didn't like it, and, guess what?" says Criswell before stepping back to point at the destroyed RV, "It's gone."

"Miracles never cease. With us being taxpayers, we expect this to happen, but it shouldn't have to go through the channels that we went through," says Lastrap.