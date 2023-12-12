Houston 90-year-old with busted water pipe, high bill for months

A resident in Houston’s Fifth Ward says a water leak has been flowing outside his home for the last four months.

"You can see where it’s leaking," said Lonnie Wells. "I just can’t understand why it hasn’t been taken care of."

The 90-year-old lives in a home along the 1400 block of Capron in Houston. Wells says crews have come by to look at the water, but no one has fixed the problem. Currently, the water flow looks almost like a creek along his home’s driveway. The water is dripping and ponding in a ditch nearby and has been a magnet for mosquitos.

"[Workers] came out here once, dug a little bit, and told me they would be back next week," said Wells. "But, I haven’t seen them since."

Officials tell FOX 26, the leak is likely coming from somewhere on Wells’ property.

"It’s not on my side," said Wells. "And, it’s not on the city’s side."

Wells says he has lived on his block for about 60 years, but within the last year or two, his home was rebuilt.

"They left the old pipe leaking and put some new pipe in," said Wells. "They didn’t really take care of the plumbing."

According to the 90-year-old, his most recent water bill was nearly $1,500. Now, he has to try and decide between paying for medicine and food, or his water.

"I don’t work anymore," said Wells. "I just get social security. I really have to toughen it out."

On Monday, FOX 26 reached out to city officials and Houston District B Councilmember Tarsha Jackon’s office. Within an hour, a representative from the councilmember’s office was outside Wells’ home trying to help.

"Whenever our office, or myself, see something like that, it means help in all caps," said PJ Jones from the councilmember’s office.

Jones says they plan to help Wells get the resources he needs to hopefully get the leak fixed and to help with his water bill.

"I just want him to know that we’re doing everything we possibly can to handle this situation," said Wells.

Wells is hoping the problem gets fixed before temperatures dip below freezing, and he has an ice problem.

"I’m still waiting," said Wells.