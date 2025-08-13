Houston 7-year-old track star gains national attention, Olympic dreams in sight

The Brief A 7-year-old athlete from the Houston area is capturing hearts and headlines after a video of her electrifying performance in a relay race went viral — garnering over 10 million views on Instagram. Nyomi Darby, competing for the Houston Hurricanes track team, sprinted the anchor leg of a 4x100-meter relay at the AAU Junior Olympics, stunning spectators with her speed and determination. Her coaches say she's the rare athlete who can balance elite training in two highly demanding sports.



A 7-year-old athlete from the Houston area is capturing hearts and headlines after a video of her electrifying performance in a relay race went viral — garnering over 10 million views on Instagram.

7-year-old track star gaining national attention

Nyomi Darby, competing for the Houston Hurricanes track team, sprinted the anchor leg of a 4x100-meter relay at the AAU Junior Olympics, stunning spectators with her speed and determination.

"I didn't hear anything when I was running," Nyomi said of the moment. "I just heard the wind."

In addition to her standout performance in the relay, Nyomi recently set a new long jump record in her division and leads the nation in the 4x100 meters — a remarkable feat for an athlete her age.

But track and field is only half of her story. Nyomi is also a full-time gymnast, devoting up to 20 hours a week to training. She dreams of one day doing what no one has done before — becoming an Olympic gold medalist in both sports.

7-year-old gymnast and track athlete Nyomi Darby with Olympic Gold Medalist, Simone Biles (submitted photo)

What they're saying:

"I got running from gymnastics," Nyomi explained. "It mostly makes me feel excited about learning a bunch of stuff and getting ready for all of the events."

Her coaches say she's the rare athlete who can balance elite training in two highly demanding sports.

"She's very natural at both," said Marissa Mendoza, women’s head coach at Reflex PGA where Nyomi trains. "We don't expect her to stop either one right now. She does great, and she's able to separate both sports very well. We're definitely left speechless sometimes, and can't take full credit for it. We just try to guide her as best as we can."

Nyomi’s Olympic ambitions are no surprise to her family. Her mother, Jasmine Brooks, ran track at Texas Southern University. Her aunt, Taliyah Brooks, is an Olympic heptathlete — and both of Nyomi’s grandparents were athletes as well.

"I think she can do it," Jasmine Brooks said. "I already have the plan in my head. She does something amazing, and I'm still shocked. I'm like everyone else — I'm a fan."

Jasmine, who also owns her own sports medicine business, says Nyomi is home-schooled - which allows her more time to work on her athletics.

Taliyah Brooks sees the same potential in her niece.

"I think we all just try to outdo the ones that came before us," Brooks said. "And now Nyomi is outdoing me! She works hard and she's surrounded by that. She's been to the Olympics to watch, and it gives her something tangible to chase after."

Nyomi's inspired by her aunt, as well as Olympians Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles.

With talent, discipline, and a legacy of athletic excellence behind her, Nyomi Darby is already leaving her mark — and she’s only just getting started.