Houston Police seeking tips on fatal 2025 Third Ward fire

The Brief A man was found dead during a house fire in Summer 2025. The cause of the fire and what led up to the victim's death is unknown. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police.



After more than a year since a deadly house fire happened in Houston's Third Ward, police are turning to the public for more information about the house and the victim.

2025 deadly Third Ward fire

The backstory:

The fire happened on July 16, 2025, on Burkett Street near Elgin Street.

Officials at the scene said a call came in at around 6:45 p.m. Crews made a fast attack and opened the roof of the home.

While putting out the fire, a man was found dead inside the home. Police are now identifying the man as James Haggerty.

Records from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences say Haggerty's cause of death was "thermal injuries and smoke inhalation."

(Photos courtesy of Houston Police)

What we don't know:

Details of what caused the fire and what led to Haggerty's death remain unknown.

What you can do:

Houston Police are looking to speak with anyone who had contact with Haggerty or might've seen something at the home before the fire.

Anyone with information can contact HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600.