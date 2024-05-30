Charges have been filed against a Houston teen in connection with the deadly shooting of a man on March 15.

Houston police report a 16-year-old has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the death of Jairo Funez-Guifarro, 28. He has been referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of West Sam Houston Parkway. Officers were told a man, later identified as Funez-Guifarro, had been taken to the hospital in a private car after being shot during an altercation with people in another vehicle.

Funez-Guifarro was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Houston investigators revealed Funez-Guifarro was sitting in the back seat of a vehicle when the suspect drove past and shots were fired from the vehicle, hitting him.

Initially, there were no known descriptions of the suspect. However, further investigation led to the identification and arrest of the 16-year-old suspect. He was arrested without incident by Houston Police on May 29.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to gather more details.