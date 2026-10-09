Crash shuts down I-610 East Loop; motorcyclist hospitalized

Authorities have closed off part of the 610 Loop in east Houston to address a crash involving a motorcycle.

Houston traffic: I-610 East blocked off

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the crash happened at the entrance ramp from Clinton Drive onto the southbound lanes of the 610 Loop.

First responders have blocked off all the southbound lanes.

Houston Police say the crash was reported at around 1:30 p.m. Friday and it involved a truck and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital.

What we don't know:

The motorcyclist's condition has not been confirmed at this time.

There is no estimate when the southbound lanes will reopen.