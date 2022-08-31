Cast of Houston's 'House of Ho' on HBO Max, tell the 'Ho Truth' about season 2

Houston’s own Ho family is back for season two of ‘House of Ho’. The reality series returned to HBO Max last week.

FOX 26 sat down with the cast Wednesday, as they opened up about the 'Ho truth' airing this season.

On the surface, the show may appear to be about the glitz and glamour of a wealthy Vietnamese family in Houston, but the series also tackles difficult problems about addiction, divorce and pregnancy issues.

"I think we’ve realized what we signed up for and I actually feel it's kind of freeing, putting everything out there," said Judy Ho.

Airing your family’s dirty laundry on national television is hard enough but in Asian culture, it’s virtually unheard of, especially in the case of Judy and her husband Dr. Nate Nguyen.

"I feel the things that we share are universal. Everyone goes through similar struggles — you know IVF, marriage problems, kids, divorce, death," Judy said.

In February of last year, Dr. Nate’s three kids died in a Sugar Land house fire during the freeze.

"That was very hard for Nate to share. And at first we didn’t want to share it but the producers were like you know, this is a reality show and that is your reality," Judy said.

To pay homage to their Vietnamese heritage, season 2 also showcases more Asian-owned businesses across Houston including the Viet Hoa grocery store near Asiatown and celebrity jeweler, Johnny Dang.

"We’re always filming with our culture and our background in our head. Just showcasing a traditional engagement for the Vietnamese culture, traditional Ao Dais, traditional food, stuff that do in our everyday life. I think we show representation in our culture," said Lesley Ho.

Although this isn’t the Ho’s first rodeo, it’s still a surreal feeling. They’re dedicating all their success to their refugee parents, who are a living example of the American Dream.

"To think about my dad, he came over here in 1975 like on a boat. Literally on a boat. And now, this weekend, we’re going to New York and his face is going to be on a billboard in Times Square. It's epic," Judy said.

"There’s so many new subscribers coming on HBO Max. There’s supposedly 100 million now and the House of the Dragon brought in millions more, so hopefully people get confused and instead of putting on House of the Dragon, they put on House of Ho," Washington said.

The next set of episodes for the House of Ho debuts Thursday on HBO Max.