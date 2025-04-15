Horses in Walmart: 3 men, 1 teen charged with riding horses into store

The Brief Three men and a teenager have been charged after going for a horseback ride through a Walmart store in Louisiana. A video captured the men riding the horses near the self-checkout area last week. All were charged with misdemeanor counts of entering and remaining after forbidden, unlawful post of criminal activity, and disturbing the peace.



Three men and a teen have been charged after riding horses through a Walmart store in Louisiana, officials said.

Walmart horses: Men charged with riding horses in Louisiana store

Officials said the incident occurred in Baker, Louisiana last week.

A video captured the moments the three men and teen on horseback near the self-checkout area and through the Walmart Supercenter.

According to local reports, the men have been identified as 24-year-old Brendon Bridgewater, 22-year-old Patrick Derozan, and 18-year-old Mason Webb. All three of the men turned themselves in on misdemeanor counts of entering and remaining after forbidden, unlawful post of criminal activity, and disturbing the peace.

The fourth horse rider, who was 16, also turned himself in on the same counts.

Webb gave a very short interview to WBRZ saying the horse was his "emotional support animal."