Homicide investigation launched after man shot inside car near East Freeway
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in east Harris County early Sunday, authorities said.
Freeport Street homicide
What we know:
Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call in the 1100 block of Freeport Street, located near the East Freeway and Uvalde Road.
Upon arrival, responding units discovered an adult male inside a vehicle suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
The man was rushed by emergency personnel to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased, according to sheriff's officials.
Investigators have not yet released the identity of the victim or a motive for the shooting. Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) units and homicide detectives are processing the scene and interviewing potential witnesses.
What we don't know:
No suspect information or arrests have been announced, and the investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.