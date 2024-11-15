Homeowners on Houston's southwest side fear rising crime could shutter community swimming pool

The Barkley Square neighborhood near the intersection of Chimney Rock and South Braeswood was built in the 1960's. The rising cost to combat crime could bring an end to the community pool.

"Our family grew up with this pool, and we feel we owe it to the next generation to pass this pool on to them in good condition," said resident Jim Saye.

Here's three members of the next generation.

"You get to put pool toys in the pool, and you get to go get them," said Emerson Heinen.

"We make countless memories here each summer," said mother of three, Calli Heinen.

"Emerson is 6-years old, and we've been coming here since she was born. We celebrate her birthday here every year."

The Barkley Square Community Pool could be filled tenfold with memories.

"I've been coming to this pool since I've been born, I'm 24 now," said Mary Catherine Saye. "I've had a lot of birthday parties here."

Rising crime in the area could be the pool's demise.

"The crime problem in the area is causing our security costs to go up," Jim said.

"It's a shame you have to sacrifice amenities like this because of crime," said resident Albert Cheng.

"I walk around at night," said resident Phil Kunetka. "I hear shooting, somebody shooting up in the air, and that's all new to this area."

"We have people coming into the neighborhood and follow someone home, and try to break into their garage," said Jim.

Two-thirds of the neighborhoods HOA dues goes to constables for security.

"People are confused about it. They don't want to see the pool go, but they also feel they need the security," Jim said.

"We have the constable patrol and that's our saving grace in this area," said Albert.

"HPD essentially does not patrol our neighborhoods," said Phil.

Residents fear it's going to come down to which one stays: the community pool or constable patrols.

"The crime, the gunshots at night, cause anxiety in the community," said Jim. "Especially among our senior citizens."

HOA members are expected to vote on the pool's future this coming Thursday,