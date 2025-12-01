Holiday online sales feature artificial intelligence that may help, or hurt

The Brief Web analysis firm Adobe Analytics projects Cyber Monday sales to top a record $14 billion. FedEx reports 97% of large U.S. retailers will use some form of artificial intelligence as part of their business. Cybersecurity experts warn of an explosion of fake shopping sites that depend on AI to fool shoppers



Cyber sales have become a vital tool for holiday shoppers and retailers, alike. Web analysis firm Adobe Analytics projects Cyber Monday sales will top a record $14 billion.

Cyber Monday: AI driving Cyber Monday sales

A holiday FedEx report finds 97% of large U.S. retailers are using some form of AI as part of their business. Amazon, for example, has its Rufus tool that will answer questions about a product, including a useful price-history check to see whether a deal is really a deal. Shoppers also use artificial intelligence tools to source products and find the best prices.

Under the best of circumstances, AI is supposed to improve customer service, find an audience, manage inventory, and optimize prices. But tech experts warn that artificial intelligence can also be used to take advantage of our desire to find a bargain, leaving us empty-handed, or swindled in the process.

Cybersecurity experts say there's been an explosion of fake shopping websites, this holiday season, often using AI tools to mimic legitimate ones, or use polished messaging to draw victims in.

To protect yourself, watch out for pop-up pages that ask you to verify your personal information, and unusual payment options, like Zelle or wire transfers.

When in doubt, avoid clicking on links, and go direct to a retailer website. Look for the "https" in the web address to ensure your business is being handled securely.