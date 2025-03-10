Hoffman MS mother threatened to shoot up school after sneaking on campus
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The mother of a Hoffman Middle School student has been charged with a felony after threatening to shoot up the campus.
Harris County court records show Cicerly Nicole Walker is in custody and faces a terroristic threat charge for the disturbance she caused at the Aldine Independent School District campus.
Mother threatens to shoot up school
The backstory:
Walker was seen on the school's surveillance camera entering the school without permission by running in behind a student who was granted entry to the clerk, records state.
The clerk notified the assistant principal of Hoffman about the trespass.
Cicerly Nicole Walker
Two 12-year-old students reported Walker has yelled at them and then entered the school cafeteria where she continued to yell and make threats at other students.
Court documents state one of the 12-year-old's told police Walker was asking if she and others had been bullying her daughter. Walker then said she would come back and "shoot up the school".
Other students in the cafeteria heard the threat and told authorities they were in fear for their lives.
Walker was arrested and her bond set to $50,000.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Harris County court records.