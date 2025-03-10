South Houston shooting leaves 1 dead, police search for suspect

article

The Brief An adult male is dead after a Sunday night shooting inside a vehicle in South Houston. Houston Police believe another person was inside the vehicle during the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600, or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).



Houston Police are investigating a South Houston shooting that left one adult male dead on Sunday night.

Deadly Shooting

What we know:

Officers were called to a shooting at The Life at Clearwood apartment complex in the 9400 block of Clearwood Drive just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found an adult male, believed to be in his 30s, dead inside a Nissan Altima.

Witnesses tell police there was a second person inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but ran into the apartment complex afterward.

K-9 units searched the apartment complex for the suspect.

He is described as a black male wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Officers found an adult male, believed to be in his 30s, dead inside a Nissan Altima. (Source: Onscene)

What we don't know:

Police say they don't know the details surrounding the shooting. It is unclear if the vehicle was moving at the time of the shooting.

The identity of the man killed in the shooting has not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600, or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).