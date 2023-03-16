For the second year in a row, William P. Hobby Airport was rated 5 stars!

On Wednesday, Houston's Hobby Airport received a 5-star Skytrax rating at the 2023 Skytrax World Airport Awards in Amsterdam, Netherlands. George Bush Intercontinental received a 4-Star rating.

"These Skytrax honors confirm the dedication to detail and commitment to customer service prioritized by Houston Airports," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

The ratings are the result of a yearly audit done by Skytrax at each airport in January 2023. Skytrax is a premier international air transport rating organization that classifies airlines and airports by the quality of product and staff service standards.

According to the press release, Hobby was the first and only 5-star Skytrax airport in North America in 2022 and kept the status in 2023.

The airport is among 18 others in the world to have a 5-Star Skytrax rating while Bush Airport maintains its 4-Star Skytrax rating for a sixth consecutive year.

"Houston truly is a global city where our guests are valued and celebrated. Another year of 5-Star and 4-Star ratings is proof that the investments we continue to make in our Houston Airports arts program, airport infrastructure and technology and team members are smart and successful investments that lead to a world-class and award-winning passenger experience," Mayor Turner says.