Hobby Airport flights canceled, diverted for remainder of day

All flights at Hobby Airport have been canceled or diverted for the remainder of the day.

Airport officials say the water supply at the airport and surrounding area has been impacted by the winter storm.

"Our team is manually providing non-consumable water to airport restrooms from portable water storage tanks," the airport said in an alert at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. "We are working to restore water — in a limited capacity— to the entire airport."

A boil water notice was issued for the City of Houston’s Main Water System (TX1010013) on Wednesday. The city said the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI during the arctic winter weather event. Residents were advised to check with their local provider or MUD to see if they are impacted.

Airport officials said Bush Airport was included in the boil water notice. At 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, Bush Airport said their airfield is open, but some weather related flight cancellations or delays are still occurring. Travelers are asked to check the status of their flights before leaving home.